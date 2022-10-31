Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Momentum In Conversation With Nuts and Bolts From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: The winning stance

Photo of the day: The winning stance

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 31, 2022 02:42:55 PM IST
Updated: Oct 31, 2022 02:56:13 PM IST

Photo of the day: The winning stanceSatwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty of India in action in Yonex French Open men's doubles final against Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei on October 30, 2022, in Paris, France. The Indian star pair won the french title 21-13, 21-19 in a straight-game demolition that lasted 48 minutes. It is their third world tour title.
Image: Shi Tang/Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
LGBT football fans fight for safe space in Brazil stadiums
The Hungarian Embassy and Thai Fintech Association to jointly explore blockchain tech