Photo of the day: The winning stance

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty of India in action in Yonex French Open men's doubles final against Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei on October 30, 2022, in Paris, France. The Indian star pair won the french title 21-13, 21-19 in a straight-game demolition that lasted 48 minutes. It is their third world tour title.

Image: Shi Tang/Getty Images





