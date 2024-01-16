Photo of the day: Trouble in paradise

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
By Forbes India
Published: Jan 16, 2024 12:22:40 PM IST
Updated: Jan 16, 2024 12:28:58 PM IST

Photo of the day: Trouble in paradiseAn abandoned houseboat is sitting on the dried portion of the Jhelum river as the dry spell continues. Experts are expressing concern that the Kashmir Valley has not experienced rains or snow for a long time during the winter, which is worrying not only for the agriculture sector but also because there are fears of various diseases spreading due to the drought. The water level in the Jhelum river has reached its lowest due to the prolonged dry weather, with the river flowing at -0.75 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district and -0.86 feet at Asham in Bandipora district. This is the lowest water level recorded at Sangam since November 2017, according to an official. Srinagar, Kashmir, India, on January 15, 2024.
Image: Faisal Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images



