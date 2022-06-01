Spain's Rafael Nadal (right) consoles Serbia's Novak Djokovic upon winning their epic singles quarter-final match at the 2022 French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros, Paris, France on June 1, 2022. In a gruelling four-hour battle on a humid night, 13-time champion Nadal beat World No.1 Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the semi-finals. Nadal now holds an 8-2 head-to-head edge over his familiar foe at Roland Garros.

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.