Photo of the day: When legends collide

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 1, 2022 01:13:03 PM IST
Updated: Jun 1, 2022 01:41:10 PM IST

Spain's Rafael Nadal (right) consoles Serbia's Novak Djokovic upon winning their epic singles quarter-final match at the 2022 French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros, Paris, France on June 1, 2022. In a gruelling four-hour battle on a humid night, 13-time champion Nadal beat World No.1 Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the semi-finals. Nadal now holds an 8-2 head-to-head edge over his familiar foe at Roland Garros.

Image: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

