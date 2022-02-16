  1. Home
  4. Photo Of The Day: When the music died

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 16, 2022 04:05:39 PM IST
Updated: Feb 16, 2022 04:10:32 PM IST

A file photo of Bollywood singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai.  Popularly known as the "Disco King", Bappi Lahiri, who collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Samantha Fox, has died aged 69, in Mumbai on February 16, 2022 
Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

