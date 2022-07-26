India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
Photo of the day: When the sea gives back

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 26, 2022 01:09:15 PM IST
Updated: Jul 26, 2022 01:19:59 PM IST

Photo of the day: When the sea gives backSticky tar balls resurfaced on the shore of Juhu beach on July 24, 2022, in Mumbai, India. The tar balls get pushed to the shore during monsoon due to wind speed and direction, suspected of having been formed by weathering crude oil from the large cargo ships in the deep sea.
Image: Vijay Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

