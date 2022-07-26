Photo of the day: When the sea gives back

Sticky tar balls resurfaced on the shore of Juhu beach on July 24, 2022, in Mumbai, India. The tar balls get pushed to the shore during monsoon due to wind speed and direction, suspected of having been formed by weathering crude oil from the large cargo ships in the deep sea.

Image: Vijay Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





