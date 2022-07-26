From Aakash Ranison to Rohan Chakravarty: Meet India's eco-warriors





It was in 2015 while travelling in Ladakh that Aakash Ranison was first confronted with the devastating effects of environmental degradation. As an avid traveller, he had been to many places in India where plastic litter and trash on roadsides was a common sighting. But when he saw plastic waste amidst the mesmerising beauty of Ladakh, he was shocked. It made him think of the countless problems that it can cause in the area—what if it’s left unmanaged, if it reaches water bodies and negatively affects them, and the various ways in which we are slowly inching towards a climate crisis. “That shock triggered something in me. From that day onwards, I couldn’t think of anything else but devoting all of my time and effort to advocating climate action and fighting for our environment,” says Ranison.





Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 29 July, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)