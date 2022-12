India's yoga guru and Isha Foundation founder and spiritual proponent Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, stops his motorcycle in front of the Vidhana Soudha to meet the participants of the "Save Soil" campaign, on the occasion of the World Soil Day, in Bengaluru on December 5, 2022.

Image: Manjunath Kiran/ AFP



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.