Our top reads of the week

Harsh Mariwala, the founder and chairman of Marico, is on rank 30 of Forbes India Rich List 2021. His company, Marico, is one of India’s FMCG, and the credit goes to Mariwala's expertise in understanding the pulse of desi consumers. But how is this septuagenarian billionaire when not running his business? We tried to figure it out in the inaugural episode of the second season of Forbes India Beyond the Boardroom—a show that talks to the stalwarts of business, sports, and entertainment about the things beyond their profession.