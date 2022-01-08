Image: Shutterstock
1) Blame it on 19
A young mind is fueled by confidence and it runs towards ambition with lightning speed. Two such 19-year-olds, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra are building their quick commerce venture Zepto at an astonishing speed. Zepto—a name derived from the smallest time unit ever measured: Zeptosecond—indeed seems to be defying physics for the time being. Check out this story about the guts and gusto of two young entrepreneurs. Read More
2) Up for an overhaul
The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the inequality in access to medical care for the transgender community. One of the pressing consequences is challenges in Covid-19 vaccination, treatment and care. The difficulties of getting vaccinated faced by the community are branded as vaccine 'hesitancy', whereas the reality is steeped in systemic discrimination, historical marginalisation and negative experiences faced by transgender individuals from the health care system. Aqsa Shaikh, associate professor of community medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research; and Harikeerthan Raghuram, project coordinator, Sangath, shed light on this pertinent issue. Read More
3) The unicorn stable
2021 was the year of unicorns for the Indian startup ecosystem. 42 companies made the valuation leap beyond $1 billion, and gave the impression that the pandemic does not have the power to hold them back. Is this a validation of the tenacity, passion and vision of the startup ecosystem in India? Does it indicate that our startups have matured? Or do they underscore concerns around ‘valuation’? Are unicorns the actual benchmark? Ashish Dave, CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investments India, has some answers. Read More