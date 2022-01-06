An area of opportunity lies in reducing carbon emissions, meaning electrify everything and switch the source of electricity to renewables. India now has among the highest amount of renewables capacity being added yearly

The climate economy today is where the internet economy was 20 years ago. And 20 years from now, the climate economy will be possibly bigger than the internet is now.

In 2001, the bloodbath of the ra-ra early years of the internet had left a lingering feeling of disquiet about how big the internet was going to be. Something similar happened in the cleantech boom and bust of the late 2010s. In 2001, roughly 3-5 million people worked on the internet and a similar number work in the climate economy today. And soon after, there was a resurgence of optimism and dollars invested in the internet. Something remarkably similar is happening in climate. In 2021, PwC estimates that 14 percent of all venture dollars worldwide went into climate companies. Bill Gates said that in climatetech, ‘there will be eight Teslas, 10 Teslas—only one of them is well-known today’. Larry Fink, Blackrock’s CEO, believes that “the next 1,000 unicorns will be businesses developing green hydrogen, green agriculture, green steel and green cement”.





Reducing carbon emissions—shorthand for “electrify everything and switch the source of electricity to renewables”.

Drawing down existing carbon from the air—through low-tech means like reforestation or high-tech ones like Direct Air Capture.

Creating sustainable lifestyles—through building circular economies, sustainable waste management, managing water resources.

Adaptation and resilience to climate change—disaster-preparedness, drought-resistant crops, smarter climate insurance.

India’s electric grid. It isn’t smart, it isn’t decentralised enough and it isn’t financially solvent. That makes it harder to scale things like solar services businesses (so no SunEdison) and renders impossible business models like connecting electric vehicles (EV) to the grid (so no Weavegrid).

India’s fragmented agricultural sector. This means it’s hard to find large buyers who can take a medium-term view of their agricultural holdings and the climate risk they face (no Climate.ai).

India’s lack of regulatory framework (or the teeth) to mandate anything, including building efficiency standards (no 75F).

Finally, the Indian consumers’ inability to pay market prices for clean air and water after the distortionary subsidies we’ve become used to.

