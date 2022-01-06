Decadal low mortgage rates and attractive incentives have driven a significant uptick in residential sales

The early 2020s will be remembered for so many events arising from the global pandemic, but one thing is certain: It’s made us aware of spaces—both where we are in them and where we want to be.



This awareness has helped the commercial real estate (CRE) sector emerge from a period of uncertainty and position it as an active agent in the economy’s recovery. India saw $2.4 billion of investments in real estate assets—a 52 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first two quarters of 2021. Increased vaccination rates and continued stellar performance from the services sector have led to new absorption and high renewal rates of office spaces. Decadal low mortgage rates and attractive incentives have also driven a significant uptick in residential sales. Overall, CRE had an uneven-yet-productive year.





Why real estate is gaining importance in an investor’s portfolio and what’s in store in the decade ahead?

Some emerging themes in CRE:

