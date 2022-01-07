The lack of data to track the progress of vaccinating transgender individuals has not been taken as a serious issue by the government

Image: Getty Images

“

Vaccination ‘hesitancy’ due to systemic issues

Challenges due to Covid-19

How can 2022 be different?

(This story appears in the 14 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)