 Our top reads of the week

IDBI Bank has a rich legacy in the pages of the economic history of India. It has evolved from a development financial institution into a lender, and was then reclassified as a private sector bank in 2019. It has been largely focused on corporate banking, and is now finally up for a strategic sale from its two promoters, LIC and the Government of India. While the bank has turned profitable and provisioned for bad loans, the tricky path to growth and becoming a retail-focused enterprise will present some of the biggest challenges for the new owner.

Disrupting an industry is not easy. Neither is making a name for yourself in a dynamic economy like India's. But achieving all that at a young age—under 30—is no mean feat. We are back again to find these diamonds in the rough and celebrate their exceptional work. Our nomination forms to find the Class of 2023 are now open—if you are an exceptional professional or entrepreneur in one of our 21 categories, send in your nomination before November 30, 2022. Read more





India’s pharmaceutical industry is pegged to be the third largest in the world by volume, worth some $40 billion. The country’s pharmaceutical sector exports to over 200 countries, and accounts for 3.5 percent of the total drugs and medicines exported globally. The country currently has the second-highest number of USFDA-approved plants outside the US and accounts for 60 percent of global vaccine production. On October 5, 2022, New Delhi-headquartered Maiden Pharmaceuticals was accused of selling contaminated products that have been potentially linked to 66 deaths among children in the Gambia. The incident has raised a call for stricter inspection and certification processes. Read more







Saif Ali Khan, on a paparazzo's camera roll, will be spotted in either an extremely comfortable t-shirt and pyjama combination or elegant kurtas, salwars, well-groomed beard and classy sunglasses—the Nawabi attitude makes his presence known. When Khan, a national-award-winning actor, combined his eye for fashion with the advice he received from his father late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the concept of the House of Pataudi was born. The ethnic-fashion brand was launched in 2018 but Khan waited until August this year to bet big on his venture. Find out where he wants to take it next.After years of global liquidity sloshing around, central banks worldwide are raising interest rates to tame inflation. In times of financial tightening and global slowdown, what's the best strategy to construct an equity portfolio? Value stocks or growth stocks: Which is a better investment strategy in current times? Rajeev Thakkar, CIO and director at PPFAS MF, and Samit Vartak, founding partner and CIO at SageOne Investment Managers; two highly acclaimed fund managers who are known for their multi-baggers and have stock picking styles as different as chalk and cheese, debate the right approach to investing.India’s telecom operators have begun to roll out their 5G services. To succeed, they’ll need to work on three key areas—spectrum, technology, and partnerships. The second video in Forbes India's new explainer series looks at how Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel—the key players in the market—stack up against each other in these areas, and who will ultimately emerge as the winner.Being a second-generation or third or fourth-gen entrepreneur is no easy task. They have a strong legacy to preserve and build upon, a family way of working, and transformation of any kind can be hard. Being a startup founder on the other hand, agility, flexibility, and innovation are the mantras to follow. Both have their ups and down, and a plethora of opportunities and challenges. In this panel discussion from the Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021-2022 gala event, Kairav Engineer, VP – Business Development, Astral and Ashwin Damera, founder, Eruditus compare and contrast their experiences.