 Our top reads of the week







1) India's 100 Richest 2022

Annual India's 100 Richest billionaire list is out now. The effect of a marginally low stock market and a weaker rupee is visible in the wealth of India's top one percent. Despite that, their cumulative wealth grew to a whopping $800 billion in the last year. India's richest person has a net worth of $150 billion; the richest woman has a net worth of $16.4 billion. To know more brilliant stats about the list and to do your own data analysis, you must visit India's 100 Richest 2022 list here.





2) Building with the Tatas

The groundbreaking ceremony in June of the Noida International Airport was also a coming-out party for Tata Projects, the engineering procurement and construction or EPC arm of Tata Sons. A subsidiary of Tata Power, Tata Projects has been steadily expanding the scope of its activities over the last decade. The building blocks to emerge as a premier infrastructure player in the next decade have been put in place. Find out the company's plan to navigate the tricky Indian infrastructure market. Read more





3) Fall guys of funding winter

When the market was flowing with funds—even during the tail end of the pandemic—CFOs in the Indian startup ecosystem were handed out mandates and injected with the sense of 'realism' by founders and board members of ambitious ventures—go out in the market, raise funds. Nobody cared about the imbalance of ballooned valuations and cash burns for growth at all costs. Now the funding winter is here. Layoffs have become the best solution to preserve cash. But why CFOs are also in the firing line? Here's a story about the sacrificial lambs. Read more







Discover

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

India’s defence sector has undergone major reforms as the government is trying to strengthen the nation’s defence prowess by reducing dependence on imports. Buoyed by healthy order books and revenue expansions, the sector has turned attractive for investors. However, analysts caution that steep valuations, execution hiccups, competition pressures and cash flow generation risks may pose threats to the bumper rally defence stocks have seen recently.Two of the Premier League's best clubs are reportedly looking for new owners. Manchester United aka the Red Devils and Liverpool aka The Reds are ready to trade hands. And if rumours are to be believed, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries (which owns the Network18 Group that publishes Forbes India), has entered the race for the bid. What happens if these elite clubs in the world of football are owned by Indian billionaires? We have experts weighing in.In 1993, the concept of manufacturing for most people was alien, but Sunil Vachani was confident that electronics manufacturing was the next big thing, and it was here to stay. He rented a 10,000 sq ft plot in Noida, a few machines, hired 15 employees and borrowed ₹15 lakh from his father to start his company. Today, the business has grown to ₹10,700-crore powerhouse that is valued at ₹20,000 crore on the stock market. Constantly reinventing, focusing on numbers and finding the company’s core are some factors behind Dixon’s success. Watch this episode of Leadership Mantras to know more about his journey.A marksman par excellence, Abhinav Bindra devoted 22 years of his life to perfecting his craft. In this wide-ranging conversation with Neha Bothra, he talks about his untiring quest for perfection and his indomitable spirit to bounce back and persevere despite all odds. It is six years since Bindra hung up his rifle, but the values he imbibed as a sportsman continue to light his path as an entrepreneur. The five-time Olympian shares his plans for the future and believes the next decade will be the decade of sport in India. Watch the full conversation for powerful transformation ideas from one of India's finest athletes.