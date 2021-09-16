Virat Kohli joins Hyperice as athlete-investor and global brand ambassador

I am Senior Assistant Editor with the Forbes India magazine in Mumbai. A journalist for over a decade, I am also the author of Ramakant Achrekar: Master Blaster’s Master, a biography of the great cricket coach, and Vinod Kambli: The Lost Hero, a biography of the former India cricketer. Apart from my love for news and writing, I am passionate about cricket, movies and music
Virat Kohli with the Hyperice Hypervolt Go, a percussion massager Image: Hyperice
India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli has joined global wellness technology leader Hyperice as athlete-investor and its global brand ambassador. The 32-year-old will help the brand further accelerate the wellness category as it begins its expansion into India and continues its growth across the globe.
“As athletes, the way we train and compete defines us. Hyperice has provided me with a suite of innovative products that have continuously helped me optimise my performance and recovery, so it was a no-brainer for me to join the team as both an investor and ambassador,” says Kohli. “Hyperice is on a mission to help people move better around the world, and I look forward to helping tell their story in my home country and beyond.”
“I'm already such a fan of their recovery and performance products as they help me stay at my best both on and off the pitch,” Kohli added in an Instagram post.
A hardcore fitness enthusiast, Kohli joins the likes of Norwegian professional footballer Erling Haaland, who plays for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, tennis star Naomi Osaka—a four-time Grand Slam winner—Super Bowl’s MVP Patrick Mahomes, NBA player Ja Morant and PGA Tour champion Rickie Fowler as Hyperice’s athlete-investor.
Hyperice specialises in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology and contrast therapy. It was founded in 2010 by Anthony Katz, who worked closely with several professional athletes and teams to kick-start a movement around performance recovery technology. What started as an ice and compression sleeve has evolved into numerous product lines and categories, including its award-winning Hypervolt, Vyper, Venom and Normatec lines.
“Virat is one of the most prolific cricketers around the world and we are honoured to have him join Team Hyperice,” says Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “We are on a mission to help everyone move and live better, and Virat is key to helping us elevate the importance of both mental and physical wellness for all people—both on and off the field.”
Recently, Hyperice acquired mental wellness company Core, its third acquisition in the last 18 months. Its app and a handheld medication device tracks heart rate and stress levels.
Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League (IPL) that resumes on September 19. The tournament had to be abruptly halted in May due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper will later lead the Indian team during the T20 World Cup in October.