'Ghost kitchens' boom in Asia as pandemic sparks huge demand

Employees from Taiwan company Just Kitchen, a network of "ghost kitchens" that make delivery-only food, preparing to bake bread for takeaway meals at one of their locations in Taipei.

Image: Photography Sam Yeh / AFP



In an industrial unit on the outskirts of Taipei chefs are plating meals that will never be served in a restaurant: welcome to the world of "ghost kitchens".



Even before the pandemic sent an earthquake through the global restaurant trade, the "Amazonification" of commercial kitchens was well underway, but coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions have fuelled explosive growth in Asia.



The recent boom in food delivery apps meant customers were already used to having restaurant quality meals quickly delivered to their homes.





Culinary gold rush

Food speaks for itself