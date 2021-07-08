DotPe: Meet the unlikely 'freedom' fighter battling Zomato-Swiggy for riled restaurants

Shailaz Nag, founder, DotPe; Image: Madhu Kapparath





ast August, Nishant Sinha was craving ‘freedom’ in Delhi. The restaurateur—who owns Roastery Coffee House in Hyderabad and Kolkata, apart from co-founding Colocal, a bean-to-bar chocolate factory and café in Delhi-NCR—was feeling stifled. Reason: Steep commission, as high as 25 percent, charged by online food delivery aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy. Though Sinha joined one of the platforms a few years back, he didn’t crib about the ‘tyranny’ of the aggregators largely because of the conducive environment. The food business was booming, Indians had started to step out frequently for dine-in, and online delivery was sputtering. The feast was on, and Sinha was enjoying the freedom to grow his business.