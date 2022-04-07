



After the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) was embroiled in a racism row last November, it faced severe backlash and was suspended from hosting international matches for England. Subsequently, Lord Kamlesh Patel was appointed director and chair of the club. “What Yorkshire needed was a clean slate. The environment was phenomenally difficult,” he says, recalling those tumultuous days.



As part of the overhaul, there were leadership changes at YCCC and a new board was put in place. Former England cricketer and ex-Yorkshire captain Darren Gough was appointed managing director of cricket. Only last week, the 159-year-old club got the go-ahead to resume hosting international matches—England will play a Test against New Zealand on June 24 and then a one-day international against South Africa a month later—at Headingley, the YCCC’s home ground.





