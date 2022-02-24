Mohit Burman, chairman and owner of Punjab Kings

Image: Amit Verma



An innings gets over in 20 overs. Right? This is what T20 is all about. Most of the franchisees in the Indian Premier League (IPL) were lured into thinking that all one needs for the shortest format of the game is quick fixes: One or two power hitters who can flex their muscles, hit some monstrous sixes and win the match. And the moment the protein-loaded team is garnished with some fancy coach or mentor—at times even both—one has a perfect recipe for a blockbuster magical show. Kings XI Punjab—which got rebranded as Punjab Kings last year—too started hunting for magic from the very first year.



Mohit Burman, chairman and owner of Punjab Kings, reveals the mindset during the initial years. “We were all a bit naïve during the initial years,” says the man who owns 48 percent in Punjab Kings. In terms of business, it was difficult. The reasons were many. First, sponsorship was low. Second, the business model was still in its infancy. Third, the money needed to sustain the team during the first few years was huge. “We didn't really know how to market the product,” he recalls.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.