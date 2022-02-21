Vandana Katariya is known to be a fighter



Vandana Katariya, 29

Hockey player



India won a record seven medals at the 2020-21 Olympics that saw many individual milestones—javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s gold, and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s silvers, among others. Another performance that was keenly watched and celebrated was that of the women’s hockey team that finished fourth.



Despite missing a podium finish by a whisker, it was seen as a victory in defeat for a team that had finished last in the 2016 Rio Games. And one of the star performers of the team was forward Vandana Katariya, who scored a hat-trick against South Africa. Covid-19 delayed the Olympics, but the 29-year-old remained unfazed. She kept her focus intact on winning the first match against The Netherlands on July 24, 2021, and subsequently the other games.





(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)