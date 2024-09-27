AI: The ghost in the stock market machines

As India's capital markets become more dependent on AI and algorithms, insiders call for regulations to mitigate risks
In April, videos of Ashishkumar Chauhan, the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), recommending stocks went viral on social media. The video, with the NSE logo, looked genuine enough to influence gullible investors with stock-trading tips. In reality, it was a deepfake using sophisticated technologies to replicate Chauhan’s voice and face. (NSE employees are not authorised to recommend stocks or deal in them.)
