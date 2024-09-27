Bollywood movies kickstarted the love relationship between India and Switzerland: Martin Nydegger of Switzerland Tourism

The CEO of Switzerland Tourism talks about how the travel patterns of Indian tourists have evolved, hidden gems to visit in the country, partnering with Neeraj Chopra as an ambassador, the Swisstainable campaign and more
It was filmmaker Yash Chopra who ignited Indians’ desire to visit Switzerland. Prominent films by Chopra, like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, and Chandni were shot in the country. In fact, in 2016, Interlaken, a traditional resort town in central Switzerland, honoured him for boosting the popularity of the Alpine nation among Indian tourists.