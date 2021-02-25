Thoughts on being young

Image: Suzzane Plunkett / Reuters







The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world. The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present and our future. No segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of the young people.

—Kailash Satyarthi



You’re only young once, but you can be immature forever.

Germaine Greer



For the most ambitious young people, the corporate ladder is obsolete.

Paul Graham



I always tell young people to hold on to their dreams. And sometimes you have to stand up for what you think is right even if you have to stand alone.

Claudette Colvin



It takes a long time to become young.

Pablo Picasso



When I was young, I was told: ‘You’ll see, when you’re fifty’. I am fifty and I haven’t seen a thing.

Erik Satie



Young people need models, not critics.

John Wooden



When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.

Oscar Wilde



Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.

Henry Ford



If you are young and you drink a great deal it will spoil your health, slow your mind, make you fat—in other words, turn you into an adult.

PJ O’Rourke



It is not the young people that degenerate; they are not spoilt till those of mature age are already sunk into corruption.

Montesquieu

(This story appears in the 12 February, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)