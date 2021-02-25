  1. Home
Thoughts on being young

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 25, 2021 12:15:07 PM IST
Updated: Feb 25, 2021 01:12:43 PM IST

kailash satyarthiImage: Suzzane Plunkett / Reuters



The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world. The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present and our future. No segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of the young people.
—Kailash Satyarthi

You’re only young once, but you can be immature forever.
Germaine Greer

For the most ambitious young people, the corporate ladder is obsolete. 
Paul Graham

I always tell young people to hold on to their dreams. And sometimes you have to stand up for what you think is right even if you have to stand alone.
Claudette Colvin

It takes a long time to become young.
Pablo Picasso

When I was young, I was told: ‘You’ll see, when you’re fifty’. I am fifty and I haven’t seen a thing.
Erik Satie

Young people need models, not critics.
John Wooden

When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.
Oscar Wilde

Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.
Henry Ford

If you are young and you drink a great deal it will spoil your health, slow your mind, make you fat—in other words, turn you into an adult.
PJ O’Rourke

It is not the young people that degenerate; they are not spoilt till those of mature age are already sunk into corruption.
Montesquieu

