Thoughts on cars

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 6, 2020 03:59:31 PM IST

henry fordImage: Getty Image
Everybody wants to be someplace he ain’t.
—Henry Ford

I couldn’t find the sports car of my dreams, so I built it myself.
—Ferdinand Porsche

All of those cars were once just a dream in somebody’s head.
—Peter Gabriel

The best car safety device is a rear-view mirror with a cop in it.
—Dudley Moore

If GM had kept up with technology like the computer industry has, we would all be driving $25 cars that got 1,000 MPG.
—Bill Gates

I don’t run a car, have never run a car. I could say this is because I have this extremely tender environmentalist conscience, but the fact is I hate driving.
—David Attenborough

I would have probably stolen cars—it would have given me the same adrenaline rush as racing.
—Valentino Rossi

Your car should drive itself. It’s amazing to me that we let humans drive cars... it’s a bug that cars were invented before computers.
—Eric Schmidt

You can’t stop everything from happening. But we’ve gotten to a point where we’re certainly trying. If a car doesn’t have four hundred air bags in it, then it’s no good.
—Clint Eastwood

Nobody wants to buy a $60,000 electric Civic. But people will pay $90,000 for an electric sports car.
—Elon Musk

Cars let us out of the barn and, while they were at it, destroyed the American nuclear family. As anyone who has had an American nuclear family can tell you, this was a relief to all concerned.
—PJ O’Rourke

I’ve always been asked, ‘What is my favourite car?’ and I’ve always said ‘The next one’.
—Carroll Shelby

Flying a good airplane doesn’t require near as much attention as a motor car.
—Charles Lindbergh

(This story appears in the 10 April, 2020 issue of Forbes India.

