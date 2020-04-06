Thoughts on cars

Image: Getty Image

Image: Getty Image

(This story appears in the 10 April, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Everybody wants to be someplace he ain’t.I couldn’t find the sports car of my dreams, so I built it myself.All of those cars were once just a dream in somebody’s head.The best car safety device is a rear-view mirror with a cop in it.If GM had kept up with technology like the computer industry has, we would all be driving $25 cars that got 1,000 MPG.I don’t run a car, have never run a car. I could say this is because I have this extremely tender environmentalist conscience, but the fact is I hate driving.I would have probably stolen cars—it would have given me the same adrenaline rush as racing.Your car should drive itself. It’s amazing to me that we let humans drive cars... it’s a bug that cars were invented before computers.You can’t stop everything from happening. But we’ve gotten to a point where we’re certainly trying. If a car doesn’t have four hundred air bags in it, then it’s no good.Nobody wants to buy a $60,000 electric Civic. But people will pay $90,000 for an electric sports car.Cars let us out of the barn and, while they were at it, destroyed the American nuclear family. As anyone who has had an American nuclear family can tell you, this was a relief to all concerned.I’ve always been asked, ‘What is my favourite car?’ and I’ve always said ‘The next one’.Flying a good airplane doesn’t require near as much attention as a motor car.