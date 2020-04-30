Thoughts on challenges

Image: Bettmann / Getty Images
The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.—Martin Luther King, Jr
The challenge is to practice politics as the art of making what appears to be impossible, possible. —Hillary Clinton
Life’s a challenge, but that’s the best part. —Venus Williams
Why go through life if you’re not going to challenge yourself? —Conor McGregor
To my mathematical brain, the numbers alone make thinking about aliens perfectly rational. The real challenge is to work out what aliens might actually be like. —Stephen Hawking
The challenge of the unknown future is so much more exciting than the stories of the accomplished past. —Simon Sinek
If you cannot understand that there is something in man which responds to the challenge of this mountain and goes out to meet it, that the struggle is the struggle of life itself upward and forever upward, then you won’t see why we go. —Edmund Hillary
The challenge is to stay cool enough to handle the pressure in the moment so that you can succeed in the future. —Jurgen Klopp
The only use of an obstacle is to be overcome. All that an obstacle does with brave men is, not to frighten them, but to challenge them. —Woodrow Wilson
There is nothing like a challenge to bring out the best in man. —Sean Connery
We must accept life for what it actually is—a challenge to our quality without which we should never know of what stuff we are made, or grow to our full stature. —Robert Louis Stevenson
I love the challenge of new ideas. —Ralph Lauren
Even if you have a terminal disease, you don’t have to sit down and mope. Enjoy life and challenge the illness that you have. —Nelson Mandela
