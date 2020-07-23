Thoughts on gender equality

Image: Jeff Schear / Getty Images Image: Jeff Schear / Getty Images

(This story appears in the 31 July, 2020 issue of Forbes India.

I am a feminist. I’ve been female for a long time now. I’d be stupid not to be on my own side.It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals.Equality is not just the right thing to do. It’s smart economics. How can an economy achieve full potential if it ignores, sidelines or fails to invest in half its population?I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves.We have begun to raise daughters more like sons… but few have the courage to raise our sons more like our daughters.Achieving gender equality requires the engagement of women and men, girls and boys. It is everyone’s responsibility.Gender is irrelevant. Certainly the tennis ball doesn’t know what the gender was of the tennis coach.I am not the woman president of Harvard. I am the president of Harvard.I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.I’m not telling women to be like men. I’m telling us to evaluate what men and women do in the workforce and at home without the gender bias.The more I’ve been able to learn about gay rights and equal pay and gender equity and racial inequality, the more that it all intersects. You can’t really pick it apart. It’s all intertwined.The soul has no gender.