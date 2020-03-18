Thoughts on investments

Image: China Photos / Getty Images Image: China Photos / Getty Images

(This story appears in the 27 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India.

Bottoms in the investment world don't end with four-year lows; they end with 10 or 15-year lows.The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.It amazes me how people are often more willing to act based on little or no data than to use data that is a challenge to assemble.There seems to be an unwritten rule on Wall Street: If you don’t understand it, then put your life savings into it.In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.Intuition is the silent coming together of a lifetime of learning and must be cultivated if it is to be useful.The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.If you have trouble imagining a 20 percent loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you’re going to hunt elephants, don’t get off the trail for a rabbit.