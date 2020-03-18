  1. Home
Thoughts on investments

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 18, 2020 10:14:54 AM IST

jim rogersImage: China Photos / Getty Images

Bottoms in the investment world don't end with four-year lows; they end with 10 or 15-year lows.
-Jim Rogers

The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.
—John D Rockefeller

It amazes me how people are often more willing to act based on little or no data than to use data that is a challenge to assemble.
—Robert Shiller

There seems to be an unwritten rule on Wall Street: If you don’t understand it, then put your life savings into it.
—Peter Lynch

In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.
—Robert Arnott

Intuition is the silent coming together of a lifetime of learning and must be cultivated if it is to be useful.—Daniel Crosby

The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.
—Ben Graham

If you have trouble imagining a 20 percent loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.
—John Bogle

The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you’re going to hunt elephants, don’t get off the trail for a rabbit.
—T Boone Pickens

(This story appears in the 27 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Coronavirus: Layoffs are starting, and forecasts are bleak