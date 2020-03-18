Thoughts on investments

Image: China Photos / Getty Images
Bottoms in the investment world don't end with four-year lows; they end with 10 or 15-year lows.-Jim Rogers
The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.—John D Rockefeller
It amazes me how people are often more willing to act based on little or no data than to use data that is a challenge to assemble.—Robert Shiller
There seems to be an unwritten rule on Wall Street: If you don’t understand it, then put your life savings into it.—Peter Lynch
In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.—Robert Arnott
Intuition is the silent coming together of a lifetime of learning and must be cultivated if it is to be useful.—Daniel Crosby
The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.—Ben Graham
If you have trouble imagining a 20 percent loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.—John Bogle
The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you’re going to hunt elephants, don’t get off the trail for a rabbit.—T Boone Pickens
