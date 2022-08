Once a company becomes of a certain size, it gets harder to keep up the growth rate. Does it stand true for Hindustan Unilever as well? To Samar Srivastava, writer of this cover story, Hindustan Unilever's CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta comes across as somebody who is always looking at where his next bit of growth is going to come from. In this podcast, he discusses Mehta's approach and how he has set up HUL for the next decade