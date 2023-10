The digital creator economy in India is close to Rs1200 crore, growing by a CAGR of 25 percent. Does this explain why creating digital content is no longer a hobby but a well-strategised business? Anchoring the second edition of Forbes India and Goat India's Top 100 Digital Stars list for 2023, Naini Thaker gets into the details of the creator economy and the stories you can't miss on this issue