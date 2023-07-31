To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Inside our edtech special issue

Inside our edtech special issue

By Rajiv Singh Forbes India Staff
198 Listen ins
 

The windfall of the Covid-19 crisis happened in the backyard of edtech companies in India. The startup ecosystem saw many edtech companies mushroom, and some even reached unicorn status. As the world adjusts to the new normal, this edtech special issue of Forbes India looks at the canvas of the sector caught in the funding winter, course correcting to a hybrid model, and searching for what's nextâ€”for students, parents, and founders. In this podcast, Rajiv Singh takes you to the depths of the stories in this issue

Data Protection

Data protection bill, 2023 likely to be introduced in Parliament â€” expect the law soon?

Jul 28, 2023
Google Meta

Google and Meta did better than expected â€” is that just ads or is there good news for tech spending?

Jul 27, 2023
Manav Garg-0031_SM

Manav Garg on Together's new $150 mln fund and his optimism over SaaS IPOs in India

Jul 27, 2023
Byjus

Byju's problems pile on â€” what's the end game, and how will this impact India's edtech startups?

Jul 26, 2023
Tesla sm

With rumours of a Rs20-lakh car, is Tesla any closer to starting in India?

Jul 25, 2023
Sravanth Aluru Avataar_SM

Why Sravanth Aluru at Avataar is betting enterprise and consumer interactions will all go 3D

Jul 25, 2023
See More