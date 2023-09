Every year, we come up with a special issue highlighting the contribution of family businesses to India's economic and cultural growth. This year the focus is on Gujarat—a state that has given us big names such as Ambani, Adani, Lalbhais of Arvind, Modis of Cadilla Pharmaceuticals, Engineers of Astral, and many others. In this podcast, Naandika Tripathi and Naini Thaker talk about their experience anchoring the issue and writing the stories about the impact of these family businesses.