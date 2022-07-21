Inside the first-ever Forbes India-INCA Top 100 Digital Stars issue

  1. Home
By Naini Thaker Forbes India Staff
171 Listen ins
 

This is the world of social media stars and we are just living in it. They have gathered millions of followers by producing genuine content, telling engaging stories, and starting conversations about important and pressing issues as well. But these 'careers' are fickle. It takes creativity, consistency, and hard work to become a brand that marketers want to be associated with. Forbes India's special correspondent Naini Thaker, who anchored the issue, delves deep into the making of the special issue that acknowledges the efforts put in by these bright stars

