From BPO to the rise of the SaaS product companies from India, the tech landscape has seen big changes over the last 30 years. And deep tech is green shoots today. Our latest issue is dedicated to these startups and venture capitalists working in the deep tech ecosystem. It explores some fascinating organisations across the board. In this podcast, Harichandan Arakali, who anchored the issue, gives an overview of the book this fortnight and talks about the stories you can't miss