Parth Jindal: On a mission to excel on the field

By Kathakali Chanda Forbes India Staff
303 Listen ins
 

India's performance at the recently concluded 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris had strong support from Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports and IIS. It is the result of focused efforts made by the scion of the JSW group to change the Indian mindset towards the sports ecosystem from 'Idhar toh aisa hi hota hai' (this is how it works in India) to 'Duniya mein kaise hota hai' (How it works as per global standards). In this cover story podcast, Kathakali Chanda takes us through Jindal's work so far and what lies in the future

Prateek Tripathi_DSC_9963_SM

