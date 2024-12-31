Showstoppers 2024-25: Celebrating outperformers

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
By Divya J Shekhar , Kunal Purandare
298 Listen ins
 

One of Forbes India's most glamorous editions--Showstoppers 2024-25--is out now. This special edition is about stars from cinema, OTT, music, and sports who made headlines with their extraordinary performances during the year. In this issue, you can read about the secrets behind Jasprit Bumrah's scorching pace, Rajkummar Rao's balancing act, the rise of Tripti Dimri and Hanumankind, and the transformation of Ananya Panday. In this podcast, Divya Shekhar and Kunal Purandare detail the process of selecting these performers and stories you cannot miss

