  4. Amazon to integrate logistics network, SmartCommerce with ONDC; Ericsson lays off 8,500 staff

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Amazon announced on February 24 that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce, a suite of SaaS products built on Amazon Web Services, with the government of India-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Ericsson has announced the largest layoff in the telecom sector in the current economic slowdown, Reuters reports. Also in this brief, Nokia has announced the G22 — a smartphone with a backplate made from recycled plastic that can be removed easily for DIY repairs; and the latest on how India is stepping up its semiconductor efforts

Feb 24, 2023
Feb 22, 2023
Feb 21, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
