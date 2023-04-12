Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
China releases draft rules on generative AI products; Apple, finally, sets dates for stores in India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Apple, after years of anticipation, is finally ready to open its own stores in India. The first two are coming up in Mumbai and New Delhi. They are set to open on April 18 and April 20, respectively. China's powerful Cyberspace Administration has released draft rules to regulate generative AI products as companies such as Alibaba and Baidu launched their rival products to OpenAI's ChatGPT, CNBC reports. Also in this brief, CapitalG invests AlphaSense, and HARMAN will open a Chennai software centre soon

