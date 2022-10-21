Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  India joins EU in finding Google anti-competitive; 'competitors never stood a chance,' finds landmark decision

By Harichandan Arakali
The Competition Commission of India has imposed a penalty of a little under Rs. 1338 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem, apart from issuing a cease-and-desist order. The Commission, which has been investigating Google's market practices since 2019, also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline, according to a statement on the competition authority's website. Google cannot restrict consumers from uninstalling its apps, the authority noted

