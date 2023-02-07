Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Indian Navy conducts successful landing test of LCA on INS Vikrant; EV startups raised $1.66 bln in 2022

Indian Navy conducts successful landing test of LCA on INS Vikrant; EV startups raised $1.66 bln in 2022

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
334 Listen ins
 

The naval version of India's light combat aircraft made a successful landing on the INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, the ministry of defence said in a press release yesterday. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday, opened India's largest helicopter factory at Tumakuru, near Bengaluru. The facility, established by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, will initially make light utility helicopters. Also in this brief, India is cracking down on gambling apps and unauthorised loan apps

Neil Shah Bio New_SM

Neil Shah at Counterpoint on why India remains a bright spot for Apple

Feb 7, 2023
Budget-podcast5-800X600

Is Budget 2023 too ambitious?

Feb 7, 2023
Ben Mathias_sm

Startup Fridays S4 Ep4: 'To succeed as an entrepreneur, never lose sight of your end goal' â€” Ben Mathias

Feb 6, 2023
Budget-podcast4-800X600

Budget 2023: Demystifying new tax regime

Feb 3, 2023
Bookshelf7-800X600

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka on his next book and life after winning Booker Prize 2022

Feb 2, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Budget expectations: What India's tech startups and VC investors are asking

Feb 1, 2023
See More