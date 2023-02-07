Indian Navy conducts successful landing test of LCA on INS Vikrant; EV startups raised $1.66 bln in 2022

The naval version of India's light combat aircraft made a successful landing on the INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, the ministry of defence said in a press release yesterday. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday, opened India's largest helicopter factory at Tumakuru, near Bengaluru. The facility, established by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, will initially make light utility helicopters. Also in this brief, India is cracking down on gambling apps and unauthorised loan apps