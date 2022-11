India will conduct the first pilot of the e-rupee for retail digital currency on December 1, Reserve Bank of India, the country's central bank said yesterday in a statement. Meanwhile, the central bank has rejected the NBFC licence applications of some well-known fintech startups, The Hindu Businessline reports. And Vikram Kirloskar, the well-known industrialist, widely seen as being responsible for bringing Toyota to India, died yesterday, reportedly of a heart attack. He was 64