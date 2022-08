Shareholders of One97 Communications, which operates the fintech platform Paytm, voted almost unanimously for founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's reappointment as managing director and CEO for another five years, at the company's annual general meeting last week. Nandan Nilekani's VC firm Fundamentum has raised $227 million for its second fund. And some Tesla drivers tested the 'self-driving' feature on their own children