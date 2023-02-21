Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Tata Group's JLR opens three autonomous-tech hubs in Europe; Infosys names Shaji Mathew HR boss

Tata Group's JLR opens three autonomous-tech hubs in Europe; Infosys names Shaji Mathew HR boss

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
204 Listen ins
 

Tata Group's Jaguar Land Rover said on Tuesday it is opening three new engineering hubs in Europe to develop autonomous vehicle technologies as part of its partnership with Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company Nvidia, Reuters reports. Also in this brief, several countries, last week, agreed on a call to action over the use of AI in warfare; and Freshworks, yesterday, named Sandie Overtveld as the Senior Vice President and general manager for its Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa markets

Engagement to Delight

Engagement to delight with The COO Collective

Feb 20, 2023
Optimizing people, processes & assets Podcast

Optimising people, processes and assets

Feb 20, 2023
Optimize Employee Experience To Boost Bottom Line_Podcast

Optimise employee experience to boost bottom line

Feb 20, 2023
Enhancing Customer Experience through Connected Enterprise_Podcast

Enhancing customer experience through connected enterprise

Feb 20, 2023
Thumbnail1

Enabling transformation through technology excellence

Feb 20, 2023
Nitin Chhabra_HM13_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep6: Nitin Chhabra's fascinating journey from Boomer bubblegum to SaaS to $50 mln retail operator

Feb 17, 2023
See More