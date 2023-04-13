Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. TCS Q4 growth hit by negative sentiment among US customers; CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to exit June 1

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
11 Listen ins
 

Tata Consultancy Services kicked off the Indian IT services sector's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings yesterday, reporting that clients in the US, the sector's biggest market, were holding back on discretionary spending and that an expected pickup from the previous quarter didn't materialise. Growth was led by a strong performance in the UK, and the company ended the fiscal year 2023 with 6,14,795 employees. Also in this brief, pi Ventures gets a commitment from SIDBI for its next early-stage tech startup fund

Apr 12, 2023
