  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Wipro forecasts strong growth; Minecraft makers rip into NFTs, ban them; OnePlus 10T set for Aug 3 NY event

Wipro forecasts strong growth; Minecraft makers rip into NFTs, ban them; OnePlus 10T set for Aug 3 NY event

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
107 Listen ins
 

Wipro says its order pipeline is at an "all-time high" and expects to grow as much as 5 percent sequentially in the current quarter. Mojang Studios, the makers of the hugely popular online game and platform Minecraft, has banned any NFT implementation within the game, they said in a scathing post yesterday, criticising the culture of exclusion that NFTs promote. OnePlus fans in New York can buy tickets to attend an in-person launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G phone and get earbuds as goodies. Others can watch the live stream on August 3

Tech Conversation_SM 1

Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal on the counter-intuitive play at Tracxn and plans ahead

Jul 20, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Ather launches 450X-Gen3; Shiprocket buys Omuni; PharmEasy in funding talks; IIT-K innovates memory muscle for space robots

Jul 20, 2022
Vinay Nair TIFIN2_SM

Startup Fridays S2 Ep.14: 'We knew we were onto something when we analysed our rejections' â€” Vinay Nair

Jul 19, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Pratt & Whitney opens 500-person India centre; Bharti Airtel trials 5G private network at Bosch

Jul 19, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

India working on 'right to repair' framework; IAMAI walks away from crypto; Microsoft wins Netflix partnership

Jul 18, 2022
Stellaris Alok Goyal_SM

Alok Goyal at Stellaris VP on opportunities in the slowdown for Indian SaaS companies

Jul 15, 2022
See More