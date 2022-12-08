Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Avinash Godkhindi at Zaggle on why expense management SaaS will soon be big in India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Avinash Godkhindi, CEO and MD at Zaggle, a fintech SaaS company, talks about why expense management solutions will see strong demand in India soon. He also talks about how, over the last 10 years, keeping Zaggle focused on enterprise customers has paid off. The company has grown from offering employee benefits all the way to vendor management, with customers including some of the biggest Indian and foreign names in operating in India. Plans include some fund raising and acquisitions

