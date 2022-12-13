Best of 2022 Ep2: Manish Dabkara on how he built EKI, India's first listed carbon credits company

In this episode, we go back to a conversation from March 2022, with Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO of EKI Energy Services, India's only listed carbon credits company. EKI Energy, a BSE SME listed company shot to a billion dollars in market value within nine months of going public in April 2021. The company's market value has not been spared by this year's downturn in the global economy. In this conversation, Dabkara spoke about what EKI did, how he came to start the company and the opportunities ahead