Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Best of 2022 Ep2: Manish Dabkara on how he built EKI, India's first listed carbon credits company

Best of 2022 Ep2: Manish Dabkara on how he built EKI, India's first listed carbon credits company

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
182 Listen ins
 

In this episode, we go back to a conversation from March 2022, with Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO of EKI Energy Services, India's only listed carbon credits company. EKI Energy, a BSE SME listed company shot to a billion dollars in market value within nine months of going public in April 2021. The company's market value has not been spared by this year's downturn in the global economy. In this conversation, Dabkara spoke about what EKI did, how he came to start the company and the opportunities ahead

forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

TCS faces US class action over alleged discrimination; NotCo raises $70 mln; smartphone addiction hurting marriages

Dec 13, 2022
Francisco DSouza Recognize _SM

Best of 2022 Ep1: Francisco D'Souza on the vision for IP-led tech services companies at RECOGNIZE

Dec 12, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Google joins Apple in passkey push; Air India in talks for 500 planes; Cropin raises $14 mln

Dec 12, 2022
Anand Lunia_SM

Startup Fridays S3 Ep13: Anand Lunia at IndiaQuotient on why we need 'Hindustan Big Tech' to level the playing field

Dec 9, 2022
Avinash Godhkindi _Zaggle_SM

Avinash Godkhindi at Zaggle on why expense management SaaS will soon be big in India

Dec 8, 2022
Podcast-promo7-800X600

Gold vs Equity: Which is a better hedge against global recession?

Dec 8, 2022
See More