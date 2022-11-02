Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. James Foster on cybersecurity outside the firewall, and the growing talent base in India at ZeroFox

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
151 Listen ins
 

In this episode, James C Foster, founder and CEO of ZeroFox, outlines the growing opportunity in cybersecurity outside the enterprise firewall, as social media has changed how businesses interact with consumers. Foster recently visited Bengaluru, where his company has just added enough office space for 300 employees. The US-based company, with customers including NASA, Nike, Uber, United, Costco and AC Milan, doubled its talent base in India this year to 200 and is currently hiring in areas including cyber security operations, cyber threat intelligence, data science, and engineering

