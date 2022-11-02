James Foster on cybersecurity outside the firewall, and the growing talent base in India at ZeroFox

In this episode, James C Foster, founder and CEO of ZeroFox, outlines the growing opportunity in cybersecurity outside the enterprise firewall, as social media has changed how businesses interact with consumers. Foster recently visited Bengaluru, where his company has just added enough office space for 300 employees. The US-based company, with customers including NASA, Nike, Uber, United, Costco and AC Milan, doubled its talent base in India this year to 200 and is currently hiring in areas including cyber security operations, cyber threat intelligence, data science, and engineering