In this episode, Jayanth Kolla, co-founder and partner at Convergence Catalyst, a tech consultancy in Bangalore, talks about how India, which once lagged other economies in deploying wireless technologies, has begun to take the lead, starting with 4G and 5G wireless. He also talks about his own work over the last decade, that started with consulting in the telecom space, is evolving into helping companies prepare for the "circular data economy" that is beginning to emerge