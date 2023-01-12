Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Kumar Gaurav and Rajesh Dhiman unpack ThoughtSpot's $150 mln India expansion plans

Kumar Gaurav and Rajesh Dhiman unpack ThoughtSpot's $150 mln India expansion plans

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
68 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Kumar Gaurav, head of India and VP of engineering at ThoughtSpot, a data analytics specialist that won recognition for its search-based analytics solution, and Rajesh Dhiman, the company's senior director for global systems integrators, talk about a plan to invest in some significant expansion in India. The company's India-based workforce currently accounts for more than a third of its total strength of around 800 employees worldwide. Backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Silver Lake and Snowflake, ThoughtSpot has a plan to invest $150 million in

