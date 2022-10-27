Ram Sukumar on how he plans to double revenue to $100 mln at Indium Software

In this episode, Ram Sukumar, cofounder and CEO at Chennai's Indium Software, talks about the opportunities for the digital engineering services company — in not only traditional IT outsourcing, but also in 'horizon 2' areas including modern software product engineering, low-code and gaming. Ram also talks about how he's been reorganising the company to sharpen the focus on valuable customers in both these areas to sustain a compounded annual growth rate of 50 percent, as he aims to hit $100 million in revenue over the next two years