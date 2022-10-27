Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Momentum In Conversation With Nuts and Bolts From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Ram Sukumar on how he plans to double revenue to $100 mln at Indium Software

Ram Sukumar on how he plans to double revenue to $100 mln at Indium Software

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
247 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Ram Sukumar, cofounder and CEO at Chennai's Indium Software, talks about the opportunities for the digital engineering services company — in not only traditional IT outsourcing, but also in 'horizon 2' areas including modern software product engineering, low-code and gaming. Ram also talks about how he's been reorganising the company to sharpen the focus on valuable customers in both these areas to sustain a compounded annual growth rate of 50 percent, as he aims to hit $100 million in revenue over the next two years

Podcast-promo4-800X600

Invest or avoid: Should HNIs consider pre-IPO investments? Sreeram Reddy Vanga of Kofluence and Arvind Bansal of Avendus Wealth offer their takes

Oct 27, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Rishi Sunak reimposes UK's fracking ban; Apple confirms USB-C for iPhones; IBM India head warns against moonlighting

Oct 27, 2022
Luxe issue cover pod

Luxe Populi: Inside Forbes India's luxury special issue

Oct 25, 2022
Shrikant Velamkanni_sm

Startup Fridays S3 Ep9: 'For your company to last 100 years, empower everyone to singularly focus on the client' — Srikanth Velamakanni

Oct 21, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

India joins EU in finding Google anti-competitive; 'competitors never stood a chance,' finds landmark decision

Oct 21, 2022
Arjun P Gupta 1

Arjun Gupta on ambition to lift millions from energy poverty, tackle carbon emissions and build a world-class company

Oct 20, 2022
See More